Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Santa tests positive for COVID-19 after contact with dozens of children in Georgia

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WSAV

Posted: / Updated:

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – A visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at an annual Christmas parade in Georgia possibly exposed some 50 children to COVID-19.

Long County Commissioners Chairman Robert Parker said Santa and Mrs. Claus, whose real names weren’t given, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, two days after the Long County Chamber of Commerce’s parade, followed by a tree-lighting ceremony and a chance to take a picture with Santa.

Parker said they weren’t displaying symptoms at the time of the event,

“While this event was not put on by the City of Ludowici or the Long County Board of Commissioners, it was well-attended by our public officials, and I believe I speak for the majority of them in saying that we still stand by the decision of the Chamber to move forward with these holiday traditions and to bring some sense of normalcy to these trying times,” said Parker, who added that his own children took part in the photo op.

The Long County School District has asked parents to keep their children home until after the new year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those who have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for coronavirus to stay home for 14 days and monitor symptoms.

Parker said he has known Santa and Mrs. Claus his whole life and that “they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger.”

He added: “They have both filled these roles for many years, and bringing joy to children during the holidays is one of the most important parts of their lives.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories