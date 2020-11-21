Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Santa Claus is immune to COVID-19, says Dr. Fauci

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — While we’ve all got things on our mind this holiday season, one thing we don’t need to worry about is Santa Claus coming to town. He’ll be spreading joy, not the virus, says the top U.S. infectious disease expert.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the big man in red is actually immune to COVID-19.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” he told USA Today.

With Santa’s advanced age and excess weight from all those cookies, it makes sense that kids might worry he’s at high risk. But rest assured, boys and girls, Santa’s magic can overcome anything—even the coronavirus.

And as they’ve been doing for the past 65 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will honor their tradition of tracking the big man’s progress as he delivers toys across the globe. In addition to their call center, NORAD’s Santa tracker will be live at noradsanta.org and available through apps on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular