Listen Now
Dave Plier

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Rural hospitals in America are in trouble during pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Rural hospitals in Texas, and across the nation, have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic – and they are quickly running out of money and resources.

Lawmakers tried to ease the pain during the last coronavirus funding package, but some say it’s not nearly enough.

Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says Congress approved billions of dollars in the latest CARES Act to help rural hospitals from running out of what they need to keep functioning.

But Texas Republican Roger Williams says the rural hospitals haven’t seen a dime.

In a letter on Friday, Williams asked Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to activate the funds immediately, saying, “the entire healthcare system is strained to the breaking point… rural America is under enormous pressure.”

The CARES Act includes $75 billion for hospitals across the country and the Trump administration says $10 billion will go specifically to rural healthcare providers.

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett says rural hospitals can’t wait any longer.

“So many of our hospitals that were under great threat before this pandemic ever happened, now they have declining revenues and increased needs,” Doggett said.

Secretary Azar says the money will be distributed in waves. Last week, he said the approximately 2,000 rural hospitals across the country will be included in the second round of funding.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular