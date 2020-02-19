Listen Now
Rod Blagojevich speaks at Denver airport prior to flight home: 'I'm profoundly grateful to President Trump'

DENVER (WGN) — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was released from a Colorado prison Tuesday hours after President Donald Trump announced he commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence.

WGN spoke exclusively with Blagojevich as he arrived at the Denver airport to catch his flight home to Chicago.

Blagojevich thanked a supporter on the tram, saying, “It means a lot to me, thank you, appreciate you guy. Have a safe trip.”

Blagojevich also expressed his gratitude to President Trump.

“It’s been a long time. I’m profoundly grateful to President Trump and it’s a profound and everlasting gratitude,” Blagojevich said. “He didn’t have to do this, he’s a Republican president and I was a Democratic governor. I’ll have a lot more to say tomorrow.”

Blagojevich is expected back in Chicago later Tuesday night.

A news conference has been set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the family’s home, according to Blagojevich’s wife, Patti.

Earlier Trump told reporters the former governor’s sentence was “ridiculous.”

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

