Rod Blagojevich debuts on Cameo app, offers recorded ‘shout-outs’ for money

CHICAGO (WGN) – As former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich searches for new opportunities after his release from prison, he’s tapping into his celebrity status to earn some money.

For a fee, anyone can request a short video greeting from Blagojevich through the Cameo app, whether they’re looking to celebrate a special occasion or get a little motivation. Videos on Cameo average about 25 seconds in length, according to Cosmopolitan.

“If you want a birthday greeting, an anniversary greeting, motivation or any other shout-out, I can’t wait to hear from you,” he says in a promotional video on the website.

Patti Blagojevich announced her husband’s debut on Twitter just before 2 p.m. Thursday. He was originally offering videos for $40, but as of this article’s posting hours later the price has risen to $100.

Recording greetings for the service could offer one way for the convicted felon to earn an income as the Illinois Supreme Court considers whether to disbar him.

The Chicago-based Cameo connects users with a wide roster of actors, current and former athletes, musicians and other celebrities willing to record a message for a wide range of costs.

Among them are former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher ($540), and former Bulls Dennis Rodman ($350) and Horace Grant ($300). Some of the most expensive celebrities on the platform are Caitlyn Jenner ($2,500), Shawn and Marlon Wayans ($1,000), and Kevin O’Leary ($1,200).