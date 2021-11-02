Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in DC area

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal.

Watkins said Jackson would be kept a the hospital overnight for observation. Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

