Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Researchers warn that a rising number of doctors prescribing opioids for COVID long-haulers

News

by: Dan Gray/KTVI,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis medical researchers are worried about a possible spike in the opioid crisis because a growing number of doctors are prescribing painkillers to COVID-19 long-haulers.

A joint study by the Washington University School of Medicine and the Veterans Health Administration is encouraging doctors to seek alternative treatments for long-hauler instead of opioids.

“This may cascade down to be a bigger problem down the road,” said lead researcher Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, Washington University and the Veteran’s Health Administration.

Al-Aly said the study showed long-haulers were taking more opioids to manage pain than other VA patients.

A COVID-19 long-hauler is someone whose symptoms last weeks or even months.

“We were hoping that opioid prescriptions were going down nationwide, and they were before the pandemic hit,” he said. “Now we see with long COVID, some people are coming back with pain and are being prescribed opioids. That sort of raises some alarm bells of us.”

Al-Aly said more than 3 million of the 31 million Americans infected with the coronavirus have developed long-term symptoms.

“I still exhibit the brain fog,” said Mary Coleman, a COVID long-hauler patient.

Coleman, a St. Charles County resident, does not use opioids. She tested positive in January after her father died of COVID. She still has symptoms, including extreme fatigue.

“Can you imagine that if everybody that has been diagnosed with COVID and, six or eight or nine months later, are still dealing with symptoms and then you give them the opportunity to take opioids to address some of their issues? It’s just such a slippery slope,” Coleman said.

Al-Aly said opioids should be used as a last resort, at a low dose, and for a short period of time. He said there are effective alternatives.

“Long COVID is real. The pain is real and must be treated, however, it should be treated with non-steroidals. Some patients are responding favorable to non-steroidals,” he said. “There are other options, including Tylenol and physical therapy. Some form of physical therapy that’s tailored specifically for long COVID patients.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the drug overdose death toll rose by nearly 5% from 2018 to 2019 and has quadrupled since 1999. More than 70% of the 70,630 deaths in 2019 involved an opioid, the agency said.

In addition, the CDC estimates that the total “economic burden” of prescription opioid misuse in the U.S. is $78.5 billion a year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular