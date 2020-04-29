Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Reports of PPE shortage at VA facilities raise questions from lawmakers

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some U.S. lawmakers are demanding answers after reports of a lack of personal protective equipment at some Veterans Affairs facilities.

Terrence Hayes, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, says reports about inadequate personal protective equipment inside VA hospitals are causing concern.

“There’s been conflicting reports [in] a few of the facilities that unfortunately some of the staff members have had to share PPE or re-use it or even ration it out, and that’s just unacceptable,” Hayes said.

Now lawmakers are asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to find out what’s behind those reports.

“We’ve heard from the workforce that they’re concerned about their safety,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said.

Warner says the VA hospitals are told to follow the CDC guidelines for reusing equipment but Warner says the guidelines are rapidly changing and difficult to keep track of.

“If you’ve got a workforce that feels unsafe and at the same time you’re saying you’ve got plenty of PPE, why is there this disconnect?” Warner said.

The VA said it has enough protective equipment and is monitoring the supply levels at every facility. The department says thanks to its safe practices, the rate of infection within the facilities is less than 1 percent.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says money was set aside for the VA to avoid any supply issues. Now, he wants to see where the money is going.

“Now give us a report … about how you’re using it, but [also] what is your experience in getting the personal protective equipment that our medical professionals need,” Kaine said.

Warner and Kaine say they also want the VA to provide flexibility to workers by providing paid administrative leave if they must self-quarantine.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular