ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new survey, the average Illinois driver would expect a $6,073 payment from the government to get them to switch to an electric vehicle (EV).

The survey was conducted by Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach and asked drivers across the country how much compensation they would expect to get them to transition to electric vehicles.

The study found that Americans nationally expected incentives of $5,988.

Drivers in New Hampshire felt they should be paid $12,698 if they were forced to trade in their gasoline vehicle, while those in Wyoming said they would make the switch for $3,131.

Illinois currently offers a $4,000 rebate toward the purchase of an electric car.

An overwhelming majority of drivers, 88%, said they don’t think it’s a realistic plan to electrify every car on the road within 50 years, after California announced a plan to ban the sale of new gas vehicles in 2035.

In September of 2021, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which would commit Illinois to a 100% carbon-free electric grid by 2045, aligning the state with President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda to reach net zero carbon emissions before 2050.