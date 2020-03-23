Report: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 24: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein (R) enters New York City Criminal Court on February 24, 2020 in New York City. Jury deliberations in the high-profile trial are believed to be nearing a close, with a verdict on Weinstein’s numerous rape and sexual misconduct charges expected in the coming days. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) — Harvey Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer and convicted rapist currently serving time in a New York prison, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to multiple news outlets.

The story was first reported Sunday by The Niagara Gazette and later confirmed by TMZ. According to TMZ, Weinstein is one of two prisoners at Wende Correction Facility in western New York to contract COVID-19. Both sources report he’s in medical isolation.

Officials at the prison would not confirm the reports saying they can’t comment on an inmate’s medical record.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison earlier this month after being convicted in New York last month of rape and sexual assault.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are seeking his extradition to California to face charges of raping raped a woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)