Legendary Chicago radio voice Lin Brehmer died earlier today at age 68 following a battle with prostate cancer. His colleague Terri Hemmert posted a statement on the WXRT website saying “It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all lost our best friend. Lin Brehmer fought cancer as long as he could. He passed early this morning, peacefully, with his wife and son by his side.”

WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand says in a tribute, “Lin Brehmer was a giant…but that stature didn’t come from his long tenure in Chicago radio. That stature came from the joy and unbridled enthusiasm he carried with him every day and everywhere.”

WGN Radio’s John Williams writes:

“Episode 7 of last year’s The Bear – everyone’s favorite Chicago show- began with everyone’s favorite Chicago radio person: “I’m Lin Brehmer,” he said over the opening credits, “your best friend in the whole world. It’s great to be alive!”

When that episode dropped, I thought – what a nice tribute to him. Any of us would have liked to get that nod. But the show’s producers got it right. Lin was the smart, funny, generous talented about-Chicago performer we all admired.

I was not as regular a listener as many – tied up at WGN as my days are. But I knew about him and always thought this of his work: he made it sound easy. He was smooth and interesting – a bonus track for someone playing music. There were a few occasions when he reached out to me with a kind word. And I thought then as I do now: we need more people like Lin.”

And, from WGN Radio’s Lisa Dent:

“I’ll always treasure they years I spent in a studio next to his, both of us doing a morning radio show, except he was infinitely better. He truly was everyone’s best friend.

The world is a bit dimmer now that we lost one of Chicago’s brightest stars. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. “

Here’s Lin in 2019 on WGN-TV giving his recommendations for Lollapalooza: