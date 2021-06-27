Regional election poses crucial test for French far right

Electoral campaign boards for northern France region, right, with local candidate Steeve Briois and Marine Le Pen, French far- right leader, in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Friday, June 25, 2021. Marine Le Pen’s far right party is riding high on her tough-on-security, stop-immigration message as French voters start choosing regional leaders Sunday in an election that’s seen as a dress rehearsal for next year’s presidential vote. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

PARIS (AP) — A decisive, second round of voting in France’s regional elections on Sunday was being scrutinized as a litmus test of whether the anti-immigration far right is gaining in acceptability before the French presidential election next year.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, has spent a decade trying to cast off the extremist reputation that made the party anathema to many French voters in its previous guise as the National Front. A failure to win control of a region Sunday would mark a stinging setback for the rebranded party.

Voter interest was tepid, at best. Turnout nationwide was less than 30% by late afternoon. Among the few who cast ballots, some lamented that young voters, in particular, appeared to be squandering the last voting opportunity before the 2022 presidential poll.

“It’s shameful,” said Suzette Lefèvre, a retiree who voted in Saint-Quentin in northern France. “Our parents fought for us for this and people aren’t following suit.”

Philippe Corbonnois, another retiree who turned out in Saint-Quentin, opined that young people “maybe don’t believe in politics.”

A record-low turnout of 33% in the first round of voting on June 20 proved particularly damaging for the National Rally and Le Pen’s hopes of securing a regional breakthrough to bolster her 2022 presidential campaign. The party hasn’t previously won a region.

Polls had suggested that Le Pen’s party had some momentum, with legitimate ambitions to win control of leadership councils in one or more of France’s 12 mainland regions.

But the apathy last week also infected National Rally voters. Only in one region, in the southeast, did the party finish first. Its candidates elsewhere were all relegated to second place or lower, with some openly abandoning all hopes of winning in round two.

A major question in the runoff was whether voters would band together to keep Le Pen’s party out of power as they did in the past, repulsed by her anti-immigration and anti-European Union populism and the racist, antisemitic image that clung to the National Front, which was founded by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

The party dominated the first round of the last regional elections in 2015, but collapsed in the runoff as parties and voters joined together against it.

The National Rally’s best chance of a first-time regional victory was in the southeastern Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Its candidate there, Thierry Mariani, was in a tight race with a mainstream conservative incumbent, Renaud Muselier.

Results were expected after the last polls close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT; 2 p.m. EDT). The left currently heads five of the 12 mainland regions while the mainstream right runs seven.