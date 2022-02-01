Reditus Lab confirms Omicron now predominant variant in Illinois

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Laboratories has confirmed that the Omicron variant is now the predominant COVID-19 variant in Illinois.

According to a press release, of the specimens collected from Jan. 11 and 12, 88 out of 90 samples were Omicron. This compares to 100 percent of samples tested from Dec. 1-4 being identified as the Delta variant.

“The Omicron variant is currently the most predominate SARS-CoV-2 circulating within the U.S. as it’s been anticipated. The interesting story here is, rapidly, omicron became almost 100% of all positive cases so quickly. The data does show that also is the case in our testing area,” Dr. Rossi said.

According to Reditus, the variants are concerning because they can be potentially more transmissible and contagious.

Reditus also reported that the COVID-19 testing site at the Interstate Center, which is operated by Reditus Laboratories, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to anticipated severe weather.

More information is available on Reditus Lab’s website.

