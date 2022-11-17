AMARILLO, Texas (WXIN) – More than 90,000 pounds of raw ground beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with a “mirror-like” material.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recall involves Hill Country Fare and H-E-B Ground Chuck ground beef that was shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The recall was initiated after Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. got consumer complaints reporting the finding of a reflective “mirror-like” material in ground beef products purchased from grocery stores.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions connected with the ground beef.

The following products are subject to recall:

10-pound chubs containing “Hill Country Fare Ground Beef 73% Lean/ 27% Fat with best before or freeze by date of Nov 25, 2022.”

5-pound chubs containing “Hill Country Fare Ground Beef 73% Lean/ 27% Fat with best before or freeze by date of Nov 25, 2022.”

5-pound chubs containing “H-E-B Ground Chuck Ground Beef 80% Lean/ 20% Fat.”

The affected products bear the establishment number “EST. 245E” on the seam of the chub.

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it away or return it to the place where they bought it. Anyone with questions can contact the Tyson Fresh Meats Consumer Hotline at 1-855-382-3101.