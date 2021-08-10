Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Reba McEntire contracts COVID-19 despite vaccination, urges fans to wear masks

by: Laura Morrison, WJW,

(WJW) — Singer Reba McEntire recently shared on TikTok that she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, both tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus.

The country superstar said being sick was not fun at all and urged her fans to be as safe as possible.

“This has been a hard year, and it’s getting rougher again,” McEntire said in the video. “You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home.”

The Oklahoma native had planned on hitting the road in a few months, including a stop in Toledo on Jan. 20, but said she’s rethinking everything as the delta variant continues to surge across the country.

“I have no idea what plans for next year are,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report that breakthrough COVID cases, which occur when fully vaccinated people get the illness, are occurring at a low rate.

The CDC recently recommended that people — including those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — resume wearing face coverings in public indoor spaces in areas with high rates of transmission to protect against the delta variant. Some states and cities also have reinstated mask requirements as infections surge around the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

