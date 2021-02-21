Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Rare, sometimes fatal COVID-related illness is affecting children

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

(NEXSTAR) – About 2,000 cases of a rare inflammatory disease that sometimes leads to death have been reported in American children.

Called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, the illness appears to crop up weeks after a COVID infection or exposure — even if the case was asymptomatic or mild. The disease has also been reported, with less frequency, in adults.

“MIS-C is basically a post-infectious inflammatory syndrome,” meaning the disease causes inflammation in various parts of the body, said Dr. Roshni Matthew, a clinical associate professor in pediatric infectious disease at Stanford University.

Symptoms include fever, rash, pink eye, gastrointestinal issues, swelling of the lymph nodes and swelling of the hands, feet and face.

In severe incidents, MIS-C can affect the heart — these are the cases that have typically resulted in death, said Matthew.

Matthew said that there have been 2,000 U.S. cases of MIS-C reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since last May, though the caseload is likely much higher. Thirty deaths have been attributed to the syndrome.

If the heart is involved in the infection, the child will be typically treated with intravenous immunoglobin. If that doesn’t work, doctors may turn to other agents, including steroids, aspirin and other anti-inflammatories.

The most common symptoms of MIS-C, Matthew said, are gastrointestinal.

“These children come with severe abdominal pain to the point where they’re thought to have appendicitis,” she said. “That’s a pretty striking symptom.”

Matthew stresses that parents should reach out to their physician if they see any of the symptoms of MIS-C and their child has recently been exposed to COVID-19.

She also stressed that MIS-C is rare, and there’s no need to live in fear of it.

“The take-home message is that these entities are quite rare,” she said. “But the general public and physicians are aware of it, so you would be tested and treated for it [if you are showing symptoms].”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular