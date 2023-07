Dick Biondi, Chicago’s AM radio “King of the Oldies” has passed away.

Throughout the ‘60s, he helped introduce much of the U.S. and Canada to rock and roll with stints at Chicago’s two AM Top-40 stations, WLS and WCFL.

He died June 26th at age 90 after decades of entertaining Chicago.



Robert Feder provides the best coverage of his life and impact.

In 1984 his signature voice helped launch oldies station WJMK where he stayed until 2005.

He finished his career spinning golden oldies and classic rock at WLS

He passed away Monday at the age of 90.