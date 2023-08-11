Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has fired Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, the Mayor’s Press Office confirmed to WGN tonight

Dr. Arwady issued a statement reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“Over a decade of working in public health in Chicago–including four years as the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health–my top priority has always been protecting the health of all Chicagoans. It has been the best chapter of my life (so far!) leading the CDPH team, especially through the COVID pandemic, when public health was needed more than ever. Public health must always be driven by science and medicine, and never politics. It is critical that this work receives the funding needed to remain strong, and that the next CDPH Commissioner shares this department’s commitment to health equity. I have every confidence in the CDPH team. I applaud them for all that they have done and continue to do, and I was especially disappointed not to get a chance to say goodbye. Public health remains my passion. I am dedicated to continuing this work, even if I am not able to continue to serve the city I love as your commissioner. As a physician and public health leader, my work to advance health, equity, and justice, particularly for those on the margins, will continue.”

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also reacted on X (Twitter):

“@DrArwady is a hero. We all owe a debt to her unflagging commitment to data, science and keeping us all safe through one of the worst pandemics that the world has ever seen. She also spearheaded the expansion of culturally competent mental health services to all 77 neighborhoods for free, and serving children and adolescents for the first time ever. Dr. Arwady has been a friend to the LGBTQ+ community, focused on HIV/AIDS and MPV. And she’s been fighting to save lives through the heroin and fentanyl crises. Dr. Arwady is a national leader, and we are lucky that she chose to be a public servant in our city. My admiration and love for her are without limit. May the good Lord continue to bless you, Allison.”

On May 11, 2023, Dr. Arwady spoke with WGN Radio’s Lisa Dent about her job status. During the mayoral campaign, Brandon Johnson had said he would fire Arwady if elected. However, in the WGN Radio conversation, Arwady said she talked with then Mayor-elect Johnson and “he and his team have asked me to stay on, at least initially.”