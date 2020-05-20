Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Protestors show up outside Illinois special session; want state to reopen

News

by: Staff Writer

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Nearly 100 protestors gathered outside the Bank of Springfield Center in anticipation of today’s Illinois House session. The demonstrators object to continued state restrictions due to COVID-19.

The protest is a continuation of the Reopen Illinois Protests that have taken place outside of the Capitol the last few weekends. 

Lawmakers are meeting at the Bank of Springfield Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.

Nexstar’s Illinois Captiol Bureau Chief, Mark Maxwell, shared an update on our sister-station WCIA’s site.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories