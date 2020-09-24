Protesters march in Asheville, leave casket full of dirt at police station

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Asheville Police Twitter)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Protesters began marching in downtown Asheville on Wednesday night, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police say approximately 150 protesters gathered outside the municipal building, where Asheville Police and Asheville Fire Departments are co-located. They also left a casket full of dirt and what police believe to be cow manure at the front door of the police department.

They have begun marching down College Street on the roadway and are blocking traffic at this time, according to police.

Protests have broken out in Louisville and across the country after the latest announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular