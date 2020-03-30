Listen Now
After Hours with Rick Kogan

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Prosecutor: Man faces 3 felonies for claiming to spread COVID-19 to shopping carts, police car

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FLINT, Mich. (NEXSTAR) – A 26-year-old Michigan man claiming to have coronavirus faces multiple felonies for intentionally touching shopping carts and kissing a police car window Friday, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a news release.

Jonathan David-Asher Miracle, of Mount Morris, has been charged with person falsely exposed, malicious destruction of police property and assaulting/resisting/obstructing police.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, Miracle was spotted walking around inside a Mount Morris Kroger store putting his hands down his pants, then touching and pushing shopping carts “while stating that he was infected with COVID-19,” according to the release.

Miracle allegedly tried to grab shopping carts from other customers in the parking lot and acted verbally aggressive toward Kroger workers.

Responding officers arrested Miracle and, during the ride to the county jail, he “kissed the window of the police vehicle leaving clearly visible residue in an apparent attempt to spread the virus to police and others,” the release states.

Prosecutor Leyton called it a “very disturbing incident” that made people fear for their health and safety during an already stressful time.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our community and we are doing everything we can to hold accountable people who would do harm to others in any fashion,” Leyton said.

Miracle remains in jail awaiting arraignment in the 67th District Court in Flint.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular