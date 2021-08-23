Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets recalled due to ingestion hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets

Hazard:

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either accidentally or intentionally, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

August 17, 2021

Units:

About 10 million magnets, sold individually and in magnet sets

Consumer Contact:

Zen Magnets LLC toll-free at 1-844-936-6245 or email at contact@zenmagnets.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This mandatory recall involves all Zen Magnets and Neoballs magnets. Zen Magnets and Neoballs are high-powered 5 mm spherical magnets. Zen Magnets were sold individually and in sets of 72, 216 with 6 spares, and 1,728 with 8 spares. Neoballs were sold individually and in sets in the following colors: silver, gold, red, orange, green, red, blue, and purple. “Zen Magnets” or “Neoballs” is printed on the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnets and contact Zen Magnets LLC for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Zen Magnets LLC is aware of two children who ingested Zen Magnets and required surgery to remove the magnets and parts of their intestines and bowels. In addition, CPSC is aware of other reports of children and teenagers ingesting high-powered magnets and requiring surgery. A 19-month-girl died after ingesting similar high-powered magnets.

Sold At:

Online at Neoballs.com and ZenMagnets.com and certain Colorado retailers listed here beginning in January 2009 for between $12 and $264 per set, or individually for 6 to 10 cents per magnet.

Distributor(s):

Zen Magnets LLC, of Denver, Colorado

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-179