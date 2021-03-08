Wilton Brands issues recall of several sprinkle products due to possible undeclared milk allergen

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wilton Brands sprinkles products (FDA image)

The FDA has released the following:

Wilton Brands of Naperville, Illinois announced today a voluntary national recall of all lots of six sprinkles products and one kit containing affected sprinkles, because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products. 

A full list of recalled products with photos and SKUs, which were distributed nationally through retail stores, mail, order, and direct delivery, is as follows:

Product Name & Item #BrandProduct Name & Item #Brand
Tasty Coffee Shop Cookie Kit
Item # 1900-0-0054		Wilton/TastyHoliday Mix Sprinkles
Item # 710-7649		Wilton
Holiday Home Assorted Treat Toppings
Item # 710-0-0207		Holiday HomeRainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles
Item # 710-9704		Wilton
Valentine Chip Crunch Sprinkles
Item # 710-4277		WiltonAssorted Treat Toppings Sprinkles
Item # 710-9722		Wilton
Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles
Item #710-5364		Wilton  

This recall is being initiated because of one reported allergic reaction to date associated with one of the recalled products. Wilton is recalling all affected products with a similar formulation. The health and safety of our consumers is our primary concern and we are acting with the highest degree of caution and urgency to address this issue. Wilton has ceased production and distribution of the affected products. 

Consumers who have purchased these products should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

These products will be removed from shelves at several retailers and distributors nationwide. A full list of retailers that have carried this product can be found at www.wilton.com/recallExternal Link Disclaimer.

For questions about the voluntary recall, please call our Consumer Care Hotline at 1-800-794-5866, Mondays thru Thursdays, 8 am to 4:30 pm CT, and Fridays, 8 am to 1 pm CT, or by sending an email to productrecall@wilton.com.

Wilton Brands LLC is the parent company of Wilton Industries Inc.

Wilton Brands sprinkles products (FDA image)
Wilton Brands sprinkles products (FDA image)
Wilton Brands sprinkles products (FDA image)

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular