Wild Republic Slap Watches recalled due to choking hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Wild Republic Slap Watches

Hazard:

The coin cell battery inside the slap watches can fall out, posing battery ingestion and choking hazards to young children.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

May 12, 2021

Units:

About 463,000 (In addition, about 75,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Wild Republic at 800-800-9678 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at quality@wildrepublic.com or online at www.wildrepublic.com and click on “Safety Recall” for more information and to complete the online registration form for recall.

Description:

This recall involves a variety of Wild Republic Slap Watches with coin cell batteries that are attached to the silicone bracelet. There are 42 models that come in various colors. The face on the watch comes with animal design or historical figures, such as a wolf, spider, elephant, dolphin, frog, panda, mermaid and/or King Tut. On the back of the watch, it states “Made in China” and has the initials K & M on it. As noted on the label, the slap watch is intended for children over the age of three.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the slap watches away from children, stop using them and contact Wild Republic for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Kole Imports, Roer’s Zoofari, Seaquest Interactive Aquarium, other zoos, museums and aquariums and online at Wild Republic.com, Amazon.com and Peluches Cory.com from March 2018 through April 2021 for about $8.

Importer(s):

K & M International Inc., d/b/a Wild Republic, of Twinsburg, Ohio

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-134