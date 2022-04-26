The FDA has released the following:

Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, North Carolina announced a voluntary recall of Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal, which includes Pickled Curry Cauliflower, an ingredient produced by Doux South Specialties, LLC because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal in 12 oz plastic trays, UPC 1 95515 02394 8 with the following codes: USE BY 4/15/2022, USE BY 4/17/2022, USE BY 4/18/2022, USE BY 4/19/2022, USE BY 4/22/2022, USE BY 4/24/2022, USE BY 4/25/2022 & USE BY 4/26/2022, was distributed to Whole Foods Market stores in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, and WY.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

On April 19th, 2022, Bakkavor USA was informed by Doux South Specialties, LLC of their Pickled Curry Cauliflower recall. Bakkavor USA immediately ceased the production and distribution of the Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal containing the Pickled Curry Cauliflower. The FDA and Doux South Specialties, LLC are continuing their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.