WAYNE WaterBUG GLOW Multi-Use Submersible Water Removal Pump recalled due to fire and shock hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued the following:

Name of product:

WAYNE WaterBUG GLOW Multi-Use Submersible Water Removal Pumps

Hazard:

If water gets into the electrical circuit board, it can short circuit, posing fire, burn and electrical shock hazards.

Remedy:

Replace

Recall date:

May 5, 2021

Units:

About 42,000

Consumer Contact:

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands toll-free at 844-369-2149 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@sfconsumerbrands.com or visit www.waynepumps.com/waterbugglowrecall or www.waynepumps.com and click on “Recall” link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all WAYNE WaterBUG GLOW model WWB Glow 1/6 HP Multi-Use Pump units with SKU number 57732-WYN1. The SKU number is printed on the yellow spec decal on the side of the pump. The model number is printed on the warranty tag attached to the power cord. The pump is a residential submersible water removal pump with an automatic shut-off feature. When the pump is running, the plug glows green and when it shuts off, the plug glows red. The pump has a black strap for carrying and placing the pump where it is needed. This recall only includes the WaterBUG GLOW model.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pumps and contact Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands for a free replacement WaterBUG AUTO or standard WaterBUG pump.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 28 reports of the circuit board malfunctioning, including two reports of minor burn injuries.

Sold At:

The Home Depot stores nationwide and online through www.homedepot.com and The Home Depot Pro through www.wilmar.com from July 2019 through March 2021 for about $130.

Distributor(s):

Wayne/Scott Fetzer Company d/b/a Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands, of Harrison, Ohio

Manufactured In:

United States

Recall number:

21-124