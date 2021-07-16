Walgreens recalls Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh rattle sets due to choking hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets

Hazard:

The feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

July 14, 2021

Units:

About 54,000

Consumer Contact:

Walgreens at 800-925-4733 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or online at www.walgreens.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Set. The set includes three rattles and is marked for ages 3 months and above. The rattle, which has the character Winnie the Pooh as part of the toy, is blue and red with green and yellow shapes and is approximately 6.7 inches high

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattle away from young children and contact Walgreens for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Walgreens has received 8 reports of the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle detaching. No Injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Walgreens Stores nationwide from September 2019 through January 2020 for about $10.

Importer(s):

Walgreen Co., of Deerfield, Ill.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-164