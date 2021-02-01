Wahl Deluxe Heat Therapy Massagers recalled due to fire hazard

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wahl Deluxe Heat Therapy Massager (FDA image)

The FDA has released the following:

Wahl Clipper Corporation is voluntarily recalling all Deluxe Heat Therapy Massagers, Model 4212. Discontinue use immediately. The connection between the massager and heat attachment can overheat causing smoke or spark, which may pose a fire hazard. The image shows the area where smoke or sparks may appear.

If you own a Deluxe Heat Therapy Massager, call us at 800-767-9245 or email at techsupport@wahlclipper.com. We will facilitate the free return of your unit in exchange for a full refund plus an additional $10 for this inconvenience. Your safety is important to Wahl Clipper Corporation. If you have any questions concerning this voluntary product recall, please contact us.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular