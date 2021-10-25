Volvo recalls over 194,000 vehicles due to potential air bag inflator explosion

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Driver’s Air Bag Inflator May Explode

An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V800000

Manufacturer Volvo Car USA, LLC

Components AIR BAGS

Potential Number of Units Affected 194,546

Summary

Volvo Cars USA, LLC (Volvo Car) is recalling certain 2001-2007 V70 and XC70 vehicles. The driver’s air bag inflator may explode during deployment, due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the driver’s air bag, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 14, 2021. Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo Car’s number for this recall is R10136.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.14 Affected Products

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR VOLVO V70 2001-2007 VOLVO XC70 2001-2007