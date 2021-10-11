Volvo recalls nearly 260,000 2001-2006 S80 and 2001-2009 S60 vehicles to replace air bags that may explode

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Driver’s Air Bag Inflator May Explode

An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V766000

Manufacturer Volvo Car USA, LLC

Components AIR BAGS

Potential Number of Units Affected 259,383

Summary

Volvo Car USA, LLC (Volvo Car) is recalling certain 2001-2006 S80 and 2001-2009 S60 vehicles. The driver’s air bag inflator may explode during deployment, due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the driver’s air bag, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 29, 2021. Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo’s number for this recall is R10125.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR VOLVO S60 2001-2009 VOLVO S80 2001-2006