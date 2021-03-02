Voluntary recall issued for Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor due to undeclared soy ingredients

The FDA has released the following:

The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., today issued a voluntary recall for 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor because they may contain undeclared soy ingredients.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags. If you have purchased the impacted product, we advise you not to consume the product and urge you to dispose it. A total of 4,550 bags are being recalled with a specific best before date of May 29, 2021.

The products covered by this recall may have been distributed to retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

No other Quaker products or Rice Crisps bag sizes or flavors are impacted by this recall.

At this time, there are no reports of illness. Quaker has informed the FDA of the action.

Consumers with the product noted below can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-367-6287 (8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday-Friday).

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Product Description Size UPC Best Before Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor 3.03 oz. Bags 0 30000 31984 0 MAY29213M21

Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor (FDA image)