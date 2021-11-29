Volkswagen recalls over 50,000 Atlas vehicles due to potential inadvertent air bag deployment

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Blocked Drain Tube May Cause Air Bag Deployment

A water leak may damage the air bag control module, causing an inadvertent air bag deployment and increasing the risk of injury or a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V892000

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Components VISIBILITY, AIR BAGS

Potential Number of Units Affected 54,429

Summary

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2021 Atlas and 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles. The air conditioning system drain tube could be blocked, causing water to leak inside the vehicle near the air bag control module.

Remedy

Dealers will repair the drain tube and replace the air bag control module, as necessary, free of charge. Interim owner notification letters informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed January 14, 2022. Owners will receive a second notice when remedy parts become available. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 87H4.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.3 Affected Products 

Vehicles

MAKEMODELYEAR
 
VOLKSWAGENATLAS2021
VOLKSWAGENATLAS CROSS SPORT2020-2021

