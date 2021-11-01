Venom Motorsports recalls youth model all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to crash hazard and violation of federal safety standard

Venom Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:
Venom Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)

Hazard:
The Venom Motorsports youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements, including speed restrictions, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The ATVs also were imported and distributed in the U.S. without a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-approved ATV Action Plan, which includes safety requirements designed to protect users.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall Date:
September 29, 2021

Units:
About 500

Consumer Contact
Venom Motorsports toll-free at 888-414-6548 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, or online at www.VenomMotorsportsUSA.com click on RECALL at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details
Description:
The recall involves Venom Motorsports’s youth electric and gas ATVs. The ATVs have four wheels, and were sold in green/white, blue/black; black/orange, and white/orange colors. Venom is printed on the ATVs. The model number is printed on the black plate on the top of the left rear side of the tire. The recalled models include:

NameModel No.Color
Venom E-Madix1300w 48V E-A050 ElectricGreen/White or Blue/Black
Venom E-Grizzly1500w 48V E-A07 ElectricBlack/Orange or White/Orange
Venom Mini Madix110cc HX110D GasBlack/Orange or White/Orange
Venom Grizzly125cc ATV HX125B GasBlack/Orange or White/Orange 
Venom Racing Madix125cc MADIX125 GasBlack/Orange or White/Orange

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Venom Motorsports to arrange the return of the recalled ATVs for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:
None reported

Sold Exclusively At
Online at VenomMotorsportsUSA.com from August 2020 through January 2021 for between $800 and $1,700.

Manufactured In:
China

Importer(s):
Venom Motorsports, of Canada

Recall number:
21-203

