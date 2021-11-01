Venom Motorsports recalls youth model all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to crash hazard and violation of federal safety standard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:
Name of Product:
Venom Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:
The Venom Motorsports youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements, including speed restrictions, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The ATVs also were imported and distributed in the U.S. without a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-approved ATV Action Plan, which includes safety requirements designed to protect users.
Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 29, 2021
Units:
About 500
Consumer Contact
Venom Motorsports toll-free at 888-414-6548 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, or online at www.VenomMotorsportsUSA.com click on RECALL at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Description:
The recall involves Venom Motorsports’s youth electric and gas ATVs. The ATVs have four wheels, and were sold in green/white, blue/black; black/orange, and white/orange colors. Venom is printed on the ATVs. The model number is printed on the black plate on the top of the left rear side of the tire. The recalled models include:
|Name
|Model No.
|Color
|Venom E-Madix
|1300w 48V E-A050 Electric
|Green/White or Blue/Black
|Venom E-Grizzly
|1500w 48V E-A07 Electric
|Black/Orange or White/Orange
|Venom Mini Madix
|110cc HX110D Gas
|Black/Orange or White/Orange
|Venom Grizzly
|125cc ATV HX125B Gas
|Black/Orange or White/Orange
|Venom Racing Madix
|125cc MADIX125 Gas
|Black/Orange or White/Orange
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Venom Motorsports to arrange the return of the recalled ATVs for a full refund.
Incidents/Injuries:
None reported
Sold Exclusively At
Online at VenomMotorsportsUSA.com from August 2020 through January 2021 for between $800 and $1,700.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):
Venom Motorsports, of Canada
Recall number:
21-203