Veggie pizza sold under Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands recalled due to undeclared soy

The FDA has issued the following:

Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Veggie Pizza under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands as it may contain undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or sever sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brand Veggie Pizza 6.2 oz, in a clear clam shell, sold in grocery stores located in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Product with Sell By dates of 04/20/21 through 05/04/21 are impacted by this Recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the crust supplier notified Russ Davis of the undeclared soy allergen.

Consumer who purchased Veggie Pizza under the brand of Crazy Fresh or Quick & Easy with soy allergies should not consume this product, and direct questions to Customer Service at 1-877-433-2173.

