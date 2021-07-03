Tyson Foods Inc. recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

The USDA has issued the following:
WASHINGTON, July 3, 2021 – Tyson Foods Inc., a Dexter, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The products that are subject to recall are listed here. View the labels here.
|Package Size
|Product Name
|Product Code
|Date Code
|20-oz bag
|Tyson® Pulled Chicken Breast – Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned, Smoke Flavor Added
|10131316910
|0211DXT10, 0371DXT00, 0371DXT10, 0371DXT18, 0521DXT10, 0631DXT10
|12-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat
|10000037827
|3650DXT10, 0111DXT10, 0251DXT10, 0321DXT10, 0391DXT10, 0531DXT10, 0601DXT10, 0671DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Jet’s Pizza – Fully Cooked, Fajita Seasoned, Boneless, Skinless – Diced Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat
|10157500361
|0131DXT10, 0551DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked Diced Grilled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat
|10383060928
|0121DXT10, 0131DXT10, 0491DXT10
|39.93-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Seasoned, Grilled – Boneless, Skinless Chicken Strips CN for Fajitas
|10035220928
|0051DXT10, 0191DXT10 0581DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, All Natural, Low Sodium Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Dark and White Chicken
|10460210928
|0431DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled White Chicken
|10244750928
|0021DXT10 0401DXT10 0431DXT10 0681DXT10 0681DXT18 3640DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Chicken Natural Proportion
|10239940928
|0021DXT10, 0331DXT10, 0451DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, All Natural – ½ ” Diced Chicken Natural Proportion
|10460120928
|0051DXT10, 0291DXT10, 0341DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium – ½ ” Diced White Chicken
|10241600928
|0131DXT10, 0181DXT10 0181DXT18 0191DXT10 0201DXT10 0261DXT10 0291DXT10 0301DXT10
0321DXT10 0331DXT10 0341DXT10 0411DXT10 0491DXT10 0501DXT10 0531DXT10 0581DXT10 0671DXT10 3610DXT10
|22-oz bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned
|10130906910
|0071DXT10, 0351DXT10, 0361DXT10, 0451DXT10, 0511DXT10, 0571DXT10, 0701DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless – Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, for Fajitas
|10061190928
|0251DXT10, 0331DXT10, 0581DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat
|10383040928
|0121DXT10
|8-lb bag
|Fully Cooked Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat
|25489-0247
|0021DXT10 0041DXT10 0111DXT10 0321DXT10 0391DXT10 0481DXT10 0481DXT18 0501DXT10 0541DXT10 0551DXT10 0691DXT10 3650DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Casey’s General Store – Fully Cooked, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat
|252051323
|0221DXT10 0341DXT10 0601DXT10 3640DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Wood Fired Seasoned, Dice, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added
|10000045092
|0111DXT10, 0251DXT10
|12-oz bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked Fajita Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat Smoke Flavor and Caramel Color Added
|0201616929
|0271DXT10, 3630DXT10
|22-oz bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless, Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned Smoke Flavor
|10062176910
|0141DXT10, 0351DXT10,
0351DXT18, 0441DXT10, 0711DXT10
|7.5-lb bag
|Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless, Skinless with Rib Meat
|10201636929
|0271DXT10, 3630DXT10
|12-oz bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned
|10201606929
|0271DXT10, 3630DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Marco’s Pizza Fully Cooked, Sliced Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added
|10000042492
|0041DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Wood Fire Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added
|10000045091
|0111DXT10, 0251DXT10
|12-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat
|10000045984
|0211DXT10
|10.32-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, All Natural Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Dark and White Chicken
|10000051026
|0361DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Little Caesars Fully Cooked Chicken Wing Sections
|10015060782
|0221DXT10, 0221DXT18, 0301DXT10, 0681DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Char-Broiled Boneless Chicken Meat for Fajitas
|10032960928
|0081DXT10 0121DXT10
|30-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Dark Chicken Fajita Strips Smoke Flavor Added
|10046210928
|0201DXT10
|30-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Roasted, Grill Marked, All Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Leg Strips
|10167020928
|0261DXT10
|10-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Dark and White Chicken
|10255600928
|0081DXT10, 0681DXT10
|12-lb bag
|Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat
|10364440928
|0401DXT10
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.
On June 9, 2021, FSIS was notified of two persons ill with listeriosis. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners, FSIS determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. The epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021 and June 5, 2021. During routine sample collection, FSIS collected two precooked chicken samples from two establishments that are closely related genetically to Listeria monocytogenes from ill people. One of the samples was collected at Tyson Foods Inc. FSIS is continuing to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products.
Additional information on the investigation may be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer and institutional freezers. Consumers should not eat these products. Institutions should not serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Members of the media who have questions regarding the recall can contact Derek Burleson, Communications Manager, Tyson Foods, at (479) 290-6466 or derek.burleson@tyson.com. Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations, at (855) 382-3101.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.