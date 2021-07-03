Tyson Foods Inc. recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

The USDA has issued the following:

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2021 – Tyson Foods Inc., a Dexter, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The products that are subject to recall are listed here. View the labels here.

Package Size Product Name Product Code Date Code 20-oz bag Tyson® Pulled Chicken Breast – Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned, Smoke Flavor Added 10131316910 0211DXT10, 0371DXT00, 0371DXT10, 0371DXT18, 0521DXT10, 0631DXT10 12-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat 10000037827 3650DXT10, 0111DXT10, 0251DXT10, 0321DXT10, 0391DXT10, 0531DXT10, 0601DXT10, 0671DXT10 10-lb bag Jet’s Pizza – Fully Cooked, Fajita Seasoned, Boneless, Skinless – Diced Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat 10157500361 0131DXT10, 0551DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Diced Grilled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat 10383060928 0121DXT10, 0131DXT10, 0491DXT10 39.93-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Seasoned, Grilled – Boneless, Skinless Chicken Strips CN for Fajitas 10035220928 0051DXT10, 0191DXT10 0581DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, All Natural, Low Sodium Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Dark and White Chicken 10460210928 0431DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled White Chicken 10244750928 0021DXT10 0401DXT10 0431DXT10 0681DXT10 0681DXT18 3640DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Chicken Natural Proportion 10239940928 0021DXT10, 0331DXT10, 0451DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, All Natural – ½ ” Diced Chicken Natural Proportion 10460120928 0051DXT10, 0291DXT10, 0341DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium – ½ ” Diced White Chicken 10241600928 0131DXT10, 0181DXT10 0181DXT18 0191DXT10 0201DXT10 0261DXT10 0291DXT10 0301DXT10

0321DXT10 0331DXT10 0341DXT10 0411DXT10 0491DXT10 0501DXT10 0531DXT10 0581DXT10 0671DXT10 3610DXT10 22-oz bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned 10130906910 0071DXT10, 0351DXT10, 0361DXT10, 0451DXT10, 0511DXT10, 0571DXT10, 0701DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless – Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, for Fajitas 10061190928 0251DXT10, 0331DXT10, 0581DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat 10383040928 0121DXT10 8-lb bag Fully Cooked Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat 25489-0247 0021DXT10 0041DXT10 0111DXT10 0321DXT10 0391DXT10 0481DXT10 0481DXT18 0501DXT10 0541DXT10 0551DXT10 0691DXT10 3650DXT10 10-lb bag Casey’s General Store – Fully Cooked, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat 252051323 0221DXT10 0341DXT10 0601DXT10 3640DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Wood Fired Seasoned, Dice, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added 10000045092 0111DXT10, 0251DXT10 12-oz bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Fajita Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat Smoke Flavor and Caramel Color Added 0201616929 0271DXT10, 3630DXT10 22-oz bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless, Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned Smoke Flavor 10062176910 0141DXT10, 0351DXT10,

0351DXT18, 0441DXT10, 0711DXT10 7.5-lb bag Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless, Skinless with Rib Meat 10201636929 0271DXT10, 3630DXT10 12-oz bag Tyson® Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned 10201606929 0271DXT10, 3630DXT10 10-lb bag Marco’s Pizza Fully Cooked, Sliced Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added 10000042492 0041DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Wood Fire Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added 10000045091 0111DXT10, 0251DXT10 12-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat 10000045984 0211DXT10 10.32-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, All Natural Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Dark and White Chicken 10000051026 0361DXT10 10-lb bag Little Caesars Fully Cooked Chicken Wing Sections 10015060782 0221DXT10, 0221DXT18, 0301DXT10, 0681DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Char-Broiled Boneless Chicken Meat for Fajitas 10032960928 0081DXT10 0121DXT10 30-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Dark Chicken Fajita Strips Smoke Flavor Added 10046210928 0201DXT10 30-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Roasted, Grill Marked, All Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Leg Strips 10167020928 0261DXT10 10-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Dark and White Chicken 10255600928 0081DXT10, 0681DXT10 12-lb bag Tyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat 10364440928 0401DXT10

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

On June 9, 2021, FSIS was notified of two persons ill with listeriosis. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners, FSIS determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. The epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021 and June 5, 2021. During routine sample collection, FSIS collected two precooked chicken samples from two establishments that are closely related genetically to Listeria monocytogenes from ill people. One of the samples was collected at Tyson Foods Inc. FSIS is continuing to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products.

Additional information on the investigation may be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer and institutional freezers. Consumers should not eat these products. Institutions should not serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media who have questions regarding the recall can contact Derek Burleson, Communications Manager, Tyson Foods, at (479) 290-6466 or derek.burleson@tyson.com. Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations, at (855) 382-3101.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.