Tyson Foods Inc. recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

Product Recalls

Tyson Foods Inc. ready-to-eat chicken products (USDA images)

The USDA has issued the following:

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2021 – Tyson Foods Inc., a Dexter, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The products that are subject to recall are listed here. View the labels here.

 Package SizeProduct NameProduct CodeDate Code
20-oz bagTyson® Pulled Chicken Breast – Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned, Smoke Flavor Added101313169100211DXT10, 0371DXT00, 0371DXT10, 0371DXT18, 0521DXT10, 0631DXT10
12-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat100000378273650DXT10, 0111DXT10, 0251DXT10, 0321DXT10, 0391DXT10, 0531DXT10, 0601DXT10, 0671DXT10
10-lb bagJet’s Pizza – Fully Cooked, Fajita Seasoned, Boneless, Skinless – Diced Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat101575003610131DXT10, 0551DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked Diced Grilled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat103830609280121DXT10, 0131DXT10, 0491DXT10
39.93-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Seasoned, Grilled – Boneless, Skinless Chicken Strips CN for Fajitas100352209280051DXT10, 0191DXT10 0581DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, All Natural, Low Sodium Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Dark and White Chicken104602109280431DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled White Chicken102447509280021DXT10 0401DXT10 0431DXT10 0681DXT10 0681DXT18 3640DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless – Pulled Chicken Natural Proportion102399409280021DXT10, 0331DXT10, 0451DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, All Natural – ½ ” Diced Chicken Natural Proportion104601209280051DXT10, 0291DXT10, 0341DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium – ½ ” Diced White Chicken102416009280131DXT10, 0181DXT10 0181DXT18 0191DXT10 0201DXT10 0261DXT10 0291DXT10 0301DXT10
0321DXT10 0331DXT10 0341DXT10 0411DXT10 0491DXT10 0501DXT10 0531DXT10 0581DXT10 0671DXT10 3610DXT10  
22-oz bagTyson® Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned101309069100071DXT10, 0351DXT10, 0361DXT10, 0451DXT10, 0511DXT10, 0571DXT10, 0701DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless – Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, for Fajitas100611909280251DXT10, 0331DXT10, 0581DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat103830409280121DXT10
8-lb bagFully Cooked Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat25489-02470021DXT10 0041DXT10 0111DXT10 0321DXT10 0391DXT10 0481DXT10 0481DXT18 0501DXT10 0541DXT10 0551DXT10 0691DXT10 3650DXT10
10-lb bagCasey’s General Store – Fully Cooked, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat2520513230221DXT10 0341DXT10 0601DXT10 3640DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Wood Fired Seasoned, Dice, Grilled, Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added100000450920111DXT10, 0251DXT10
12-oz bagTyson® Fully Cooked Fajita Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless Skinless with Rib Meat Smoke Flavor and Caramel Color Added02016169290271DXT10, 3630DXT10
22-oz bagTyson® Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless, Skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned Smoke Flavor100621769100141DXT10, 0351DXT10,
0351DXT18, 0441DXT10, 0711DXT10  
7.5-lb bagFully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips – Boneless, Skinless with Rib Meat102016369290271DXT10, 3630DXT10
12-oz bagTyson® Fully Cooked Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast – Boneless skinless with Rib Meat, Seasoned102016069290271DXT10, 3630DXT10
10-lb bagMarco’s Pizza Fully Cooked, Sliced Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added100000424920041DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Wood Fire Seasoned, Grilled Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat, Smoke Flavor Added100000450910111DXT10, 0251DXT10
12-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless Skinless Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat100000459840211DXT10
10.32-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, All Natural Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Dark and White Chicken100000510260361DXT10
10-lb bagLittle Caesars Fully Cooked Chicken Wing Sections100150607820221DXT10, 0221DXT18, 0301DXT10, 0681DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Char-Broiled Boneless Chicken Meat for Fajitas100329609280081DXT10 0121DXT10
30-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Dark Chicken Fajita Strips Smoke Flavor Added100462109280201DXT10
30-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Roasted, Grill Marked, All Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Leg Strips101670209280261DXT10
10-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Low Sodium, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Dark and White Chicken102556009280081DXT10, 0681DXT10
12-lb bagTyson® Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat103644409280401DXT10

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.                             

On June 9, 2021, FSIS was notified of two persons ill with listeriosis. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners, FSIS determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. The epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021 and June 5, 2021. During routine sample collection, FSIS collected two precooked chicken samples from two establishments that are closely related genetically to Listeria monocytogenes from ill people. One of the samples was collected at Tyson Foods Inc. FSIS is continuing to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products.

Additional information on the investigation may be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer and institutional freezers. Consumers should not eat these products. Institutions should not serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media who have questions regarding the recall can contact Derek Burleson, Communications Manager, Tyson Foods, at (479) 290-6466 or  derek.burleson@tyson.com. Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations, at (855) 382-3101.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

