Two million dehumidifiers with well-known brand names recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Some of the dehumidifiers involved in a recall, August, 2021 (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued the following:

Name of product:
Dehumidifiers
Hazard:
The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 4, 2021
Units:
About 2 million (In addition, about 380,000 in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico)

Consumer Contact:
Contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Description:
This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers, manufactured before September 1, 2017, with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis,

Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter. The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.

AeonAir 
Model numberCapacity
RDH30EB30-pint
RDH30EB-130-pint
RDH45EB45-pint
RDH45EB-145-pint
RDH60EB60-pint
RDH70EB70-pint
RDH70EB-170-pint
RDH70EDP70-pint
WDH-945EL45-pint
WDH-945EL-145-pint
  
Amana 
Model NumberCapacity
D930M30-pint
D935M35-pint
D945E45-pint
D950EP50-pint
D965E65-pint
D965E-E65-pint
D970E-E70-pint
D970EP70-pint
D974E74-pint
DM70E-E70-pint
  
ArcticAire (Danby) 
Model NumberCapacity
ADR30A2G30-pint
ADR50A2G50-pint
ADR70A2C70-pint
ADR70A2G70-pint
  
Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores) 
Model NumberCapacity
3824-52770-pint
3824-527-170-pint
  
Commercial Cool 
Model NumberCapacity
CJ30M30-pint
CJ35M35-pint
CJ50E50-pint
CJ70E70-pint
CJ70EP70-pint
CK50E50-pint
  
Danby 
Model NumberCapacity
DDR45A3GDB45-pint
DDR70A3GDB70-pint
  
Danby Designer 
Model NumberCapacity
DDR60RGDD60-pint
  
Danby Premiere 
Model NumberCapacity
DDR25E25-pint
DDR25E-125-pint
DDR30A1GP30-pint
DDR30A2GP30-pint
DDR30E30-pint
DDR30E-130-pint
DDR30E-230-pint
DDR45A1GP45-pint
DDR45A2GP45-pint
DDR45A3GP45-pint
DDR45E45-pint
DDR45E-145-pint
DDR5009REE50-pint
DDR5009REE-150-pint
DDR501150-pint
DDR5011-150-pint
DDR50A1GP50-pint
DDR50A2GP50-pint
DDR6009REE60-pint
DDR6009REE-160-pint
DDR60A1GP60-pint
DDR60A2GP60-pint
DDR60A3GP60-pint
DDR7009REE70-pint
DDR7009REE-170-pint
DDR70A1GP70-pint
DDR70A2GP70-pint
  
De’Longhi 
Model NumberCapacity
DD30P30-pint
DD40P40-pint
DD40PCA40-pint
DD4545-pint
DD45E45-pint
DD45P45-pint
DD45PE45-pint
DD50P50-pint
DD50PC50-pint
DD50PE50-pint
DD50PSC50-pint
DD50PSCE50-pint
DD70PE70-pint
DDX45PE45-pint
With respect to DDX45PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled: 
721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549 
  
DDX50PE50-pint
With respect to DDX50PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled: 
721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549 
  
DDX70PE70-pint
With respect to DDX70PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled: 
721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549 
  
  
Edgestar 
Model NumberCapacity
DEP500WP 50-pint
DEP501WP50-pint
DEP700WP 70-pint
DEP701WP70-pint
  
Friedrich 
Model NumberCapacity
D25ANP25-pint
D25BNP25-pint
D25D25-pint
D25DA25-pint
D50AP50-pint
D50BP50-pint
D50BP-A50-pint
D50D50-pint
D70BP 70-pint
D70BP-A70-pint
D70AP70-pint
D70BP70-pint
D70D70-pint
  
Generations (Danby) 
Model NumberCapacity
GDR5011BL50-pint
GDR50A1C50-pint
GDR50A2C50-pint
  
Haier 
Model NumberCapacity
HEN70ETFP70-pint
HEN70ETFP-E70-pint
HM50EP50-pint
HM70EP70-pint
  
Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek) 
Model NumberCapacity
DH45W45-pint
With respect to DH45W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled: 
1501/000001 through 1501/000924 
  
DH50W50-pint
With respect to DH50W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled: 
1412/000001 through 1412/000850 
1501/000001 through 1501/002774 
1503/002775 through 1503/005170 
1504/005171 through 1504/006546 
  
DH70W70-pint
With respect to DH70W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled: 
1412/000001 through 1412/001020 
1501/000001 through 1501/003798 
1503/003799 through 1503/008436 
1504/008437 through 1504/012070 
  
  
Idylis 
Model NumberCapacity
52601170-pint
52605170-pint
  
Ivation 
Model NumberCapacity
IVADH30PW30-pint
With respect to IVADH30PW, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled: 
E161017011212600001 through E161017011212601218 
17010001 through 17011218 
17030001 through 17031218 
  
IVADH70PW70-pint
With respect to IVADH70PW, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled: 
16050001 through 16050710 
16100001 through 16100712 
17010001 through 17010712 
17030001 through 17030712 
  
  
perfect aire 
Model NumberCapacity
1PED3030-pint
1PED5050-pint
1PED50S   50-pint
1PED7070-pint
1PEDP50    50-pint
1PEDP7070-pint
PADP5050-pint
PADP70  70-pint
  
SuperClima 
Model NumberCapacity
DW30M30-pint
  
Whirlpool 
Model NumberCapacity
WDH70EAPW70-pint
  
Whynter 
Model NumberCapacity
RPD-302W30-pint
RPD-503SP50-pint
RPD-702WP70-pint

Click here for images of the recalled products.

Remedy:
Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

Incidents/Injuries:
New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Lowe’s stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

Manufacturer(s):
New Widetech

Manufactured In:
China

Recall number:
21-174

