Two million dehumidifiers with well-known brand names recalled due to fire and burn hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued the following:
Name of product:
Dehumidifiers
Hazard:
The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.
Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 4, 2021
Units:
About 2 million (In addition, about 380,000 in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico)
Consumer Contact:
Contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Description:
This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers, manufactured before September 1, 2017, with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis,
Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter. The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.
|AeonAir
|Model number
|Capacity
|RDH30EB
|30-pint
|RDH30EB-1
|30-pint
|RDH45EB
|45-pint
|RDH45EB-1
|45-pint
|RDH60EB
|60-pint
|RDH70EB
|70-pint
|RDH70EB-1
|70-pint
|RDH70EDP
|70-pint
|WDH-945EL
|45-pint
|WDH-945EL-1
|45-pint
|Amana
|Model Number
|Capacity
|D930M
|30-pint
|D935M
|35-pint
|D945E
|45-pint
|D950EP
|50-pint
|D965E
|65-pint
|D965E-E
|65-pint
|D970E-E
|70-pint
|D970EP
|70-pint
|D974E
|74-pint
|DM70E-E
|70-pint
|ArcticAire (Danby)
|Model Number
|Capacity
|ADR30A2G
|30-pint
|ADR50A2G
|50-pint
|ADR70A2C
|70-pint
|ADR70A2G
|70-pint
|Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores)
|Model Number
|Capacity
|3824-527
|70-pint
|3824-527-1
|70-pint
|Commercial Cool
|Model Number
|Capacity
|CJ30M
|30-pint
|CJ35M
|35-pint
|CJ50E
|50-pint
|CJ70E
|70-pint
|CJ70EP
|70-pint
|CK50E
|50-pint
|Danby
|Model Number
|Capacity
|DDR45A3GDB
|45-pint
|DDR70A3GDB
|70-pint
|Danby Designer
|Model Number
|Capacity
|DDR60RGDD
|60-pint
|Danby Premiere
|Model Number
|Capacity
|DDR25E
|25-pint
|DDR25E-1
|25-pint
|DDR30A1GP
|30-pint
|DDR30A2GP
|30-pint
|DDR30E
|30-pint
|DDR30E-1
|30-pint
|DDR30E-2
|30-pint
|DDR45A1GP
|45-pint
|DDR45A2GP
|45-pint
|DDR45A3GP
|45-pint
|DDR45E
|45-pint
|DDR45E-1
|45-pint
|DDR5009REE
|50-pint
|DDR5009REE-1
|50-pint
|DDR5011
|50-pint
|DDR5011-1
|50-pint
|DDR50A1GP
|50-pint
|DDR50A2GP
|50-pint
|DDR6009REE
|60-pint
|DDR6009REE-1
|60-pint
|DDR60A1GP
|60-pint
|DDR60A2GP
|60-pint
|DDR60A3GP
|60-pint
|DDR7009REE
|70-pint
|DDR7009REE-1
|70-pint
|DDR70A1GP
|70-pint
|DDR70A2GP
|70-pint
|De’Longhi
|Model Number
|Capacity
|DD30P
|30-pint
|DD40P
|40-pint
|DD40PCA
|40-pint
|DD45
|45-pint
|DD45E
|45-pint
|DD45P
|45-pint
|DD45PE
|45-pint
|DD50P
|50-pint
|DD50PC
|50-pint
|DD50PE
|50-pint
|DD50PSC
|50-pint
|DD50PSCE
|50-pint
|DD70PE
|70-pint
|DDX45PE
|45-pint
|With respect to DDX45PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
|721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549
|DDX50PE
|50-pint
|With respect to DDX50PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
|721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549
|DDX70PE
|70-pint
|With respect to DDX70PE, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
|721 25 900053 P000001 through 721 25 900053 P000549
|Edgestar
|Model Number
|Capacity
|DEP500WP
|50-pint
|DEP501WP
|50-pint
|DEP700WP
|70-pint
|DEP701WP
|70-pint
|Friedrich
|Model Number
|Capacity
|D25ANP
|25-pint
|D25BNP
|25-pint
|D25D
|25-pint
|D25DA
|25-pint
|D50AP
|50-pint
|D50BP
|50-pint
|D50BP-A
|50-pint
|D50D
|50-pint
|D70BP
|70-pint
|D70BP-A
|70-pint
|D70AP
|70-pint
|D70BP
|70-pint
|D70D
|70-pint
|Generations (Danby)
|Model Number
|Capacity
|GDR5011BL
|50-pint
|GDR50A1C
|50-pint
|GDR50A2C
|50-pint
|Haier
|Model Number
|Capacity
|HEN70ETFP
|70-pint
|HEN70ETFP-E
|70-pint
|HM50EP
|50-pint
|HM70EP
|70-pint
|Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek)
|Model Number
|Capacity
|DH45W
|45-pint
|With respect to DH45W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
|1501/000001 through 1501/000924
|DH50W
|50-pint
|With respect to DH50W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
|1412/000001 through 1412/000850
|1501/000001 through 1501/002774
|1503/002775 through 1503/005170
|1504/005171 through 1504/006546
|DH70W
|70-pint
|With respect to DH70W, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
|1412/000001 through 1412/001020
|1501/000001 through 1501/003798
|1503/003799 through 1503/008436
|1504/008437 through 1504/012070
|Idylis
|Model Number
|Capacity
|526011
|70-pint
|526051
|70-pint
|Ivation
|Model Number
|Capacity
|IVADH30PW
|30-pint
|With respect to IVADH30PW, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
|E161017011212600001 through E161017011212601218
|17010001 through 17011218
|17030001 through 17031218
|IVADH70PW
|70-pint
|With respect to IVADH70PW, only units within the following range of serial numbers are being recalled:
|16050001 through 16050710
|16100001 through 16100712
|17010001 through 17010712
|17030001 through 17030712
|perfect aire
|Model Number
|Capacity
|1PED30
|30-pint
|1PED50
|50-pint
|1PED50S
|50-pint
|1PED70
|70-pint
|1PEDP50
|50-pint
|1PEDP70
|70-pint
|PADP50
|50-pint
|PADP70
|70-pint
|SuperClima
|Model Number
|Capacity
|DW30M
|30-pint
|Whirlpool
|Model Number
|Capacity
|WDH70EAPW
|70-pint
|Whynter
|Model Number
|Capacity
|RPD-302W
|30-pint
|RPD-503SP
|50-pint
|RPD-702WP
|70-pint
Click here for images of the recalled products.
Remedy:
Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.
Incidents/Injuries:
New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At:
Lowe’s stores, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.
Manufacturer(s):
New Widetech
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-174