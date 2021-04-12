Two lots of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food recalled for potential salmonella contamination

The FDA has released the following:

Orrville, OH – The J. M. Smucker Co. today announced a limited, voluntary recall of two lots of Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food (30LB bag) due to potential salmonella contamination. The Company has received no reports of pet illness or adverse reaction and has issued this recall out of an abundance of caution. The impacted products were sold at select Walmart stores in IL, MO, NE, NM, OK, UT, WI and WY. No other Meow Mix® products are impacted by this recall.

If pet parents have products matching the following description in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of it immediately. This information can be found on the bottom and back of each bag.

Product Name Retail UPC Code Lot Code Best If Used By Date Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food

30 LB Bag 2927452099 1081804 9/14/2022 Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food

30 LB Bag 2927452099 1082804 9/15/2022

Salmonella can affect cats eating a product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not washed their hands after having contact with their cat’s foods, food surfaces and/or cats that have been in contact with the impacted product. Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats may include vomiting or diarrhea. Some cats may not develop diarrhea, but may have a decreased appetite, fever, and excessive salivation. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. Some cats may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household.

Pet parents who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should call 1-888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET or visit www.meowmix.com/contact-us.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.