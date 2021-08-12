True Living Sling Loungers sold at Dollar General recalled due to amputation, laceration, and pinching hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:
Name of product:
True Living Sling Loungers
Hazard:
The recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints.
Refund
Recall date:
August 4, 2021
Units:
About 155,000
Consumer Contact:
Dollar General at 800-678-9258 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.dollargeneral.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Help” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves True Living Sling Loungers sold in 2019. The loungers have white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric. The 12-digit UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling loungers, cut the fabric of the chair rendering it unusable, and contact Dollar General to return the recalled loungers for a full refund of the purchase price.
Incidents/Injuries:
The firm has received three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.
Sold At:
Dollar General stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2019 for about $20.
Manufacturer(s):
Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co. Ltd, of Shanghai, China
Importer(s):
Dollar General, of Goodlettsville, Tenn
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-176