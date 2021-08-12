True Living Sling Loungers sold at Dollar General recalled due to amputation, laceration, and pinching hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

True Living Sling Loungers

Hazard:

The recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

August 4, 2021

Units:

About 155,000

Consumer Contact:

Dollar General at 800-678-9258 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.dollargeneral.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Help” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves True Living Sling Loungers sold in 2019. The loungers have white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric. The 12-digit UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling loungers, cut the fabric of the chair rendering it unusable, and contact Dollar General to return the recalled loungers for a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.

Sold At:

Dollar General stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2019 for about $20.

Manufacturer(s):

Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co. Ltd, of Shanghai, China

Importer(s):

Dollar General, of Goodlettsville, Tenn

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-176