True Living Sling Loungers sold at Dollar General recalled due to amputation, laceration, and pinching hazard

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

True Living Sling Loungers (CPSC image)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
True Living Sling Loungers

Hazard:
The recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
August 4, 2021

Units:
About 155,000

Consumer Contact:
Dollar General at 800-678-9258 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.dollargeneral.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Help” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves True Living Sling Loungers sold in 2019. The loungers have white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric. The 12-digit UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling loungers, cut the fabric of the chair rendering it unusable, and contact Dollar General to return the recalled loungers for a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:
The firm has received three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.

Sold At:
Dollar General stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2019 for about $20.

Manufacturer(s):
Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co. Ltd, of Shanghai, China

Importer(s):
Dollar General, of Goodlettsville, Tenn

Manufactured In:
China

Recall number:
21-176

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories