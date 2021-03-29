Trident Seafoods issues voluntary recall of single lot of Pacific Salmon Burgers due to potential metal contamination

The FDA has released the following:

Trident Seafoods Corporation is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot number of Pacific Salmon Burgers, Net Wt. 3 lbs. (48 oz.), because it may contain small pieces of metal. Consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury. If you have any remaining product with Lot Number GC101431 and a Best By 01/14/2023, please discontinue use and return item to your local Costco for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products to date, however anyone concern about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. The source of the small pieces of metal hasn’t been identified yet. Trident Seafoods takes food safety very seriously and is investigating this situation thoroughly.

For additional information, please contact our Consumer Affairs Team, at 1-866-413-4749, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST, or via email to consumeraffairs@tridentseafoods.com. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.