Toyota recalling certain Tundra vehicles due to risk of fire

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Headlight Electrical Connector May Overheat

An overheated electrical connector can increase the risk of a fire.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V688000

Manufacturer Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing

Components ELECTRICAL SYSTEM, EXTERIOR LIGHTING

Potential Number of Units Affected 158,489

Summary

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Tundra vehicles. The headlight electrical circuits may power the high and low beams simultaneously, which could overheat the electrical connector.

Remedy

Dealers will modify the engine wire harness assembly and replace any damaged bulb, bulb connector, and/or headlight assembly as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 4, 2021. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 21TB06 and 21TA06.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicle

MAKEMODELYEAR
 
TOYOTATUNDRA2018-2021

