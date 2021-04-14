Torn & Glasser Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans recalled due to undeclared walnut allergen

Torn & Glasser Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans (FDA image)

The FDA has released the following:

Torn & Glasser of Los Angeles, CA is recalling 7464 units of dark chocolate espresso beans due to an undeclared allergen. The dark chocolate walnuts were mislabeled as “dark chocolate espresso beans”. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The mislabeled dark chocolate espresso beans were sold at Kroger divisions in the following 30 states under the banners (Kroger, Arlan’s, Fred Meyer, Smiths, Food For Less. Fry’s Food Stores, Ralphs, Dillons, Roundy’s Chicago, Roundy’s Mariano’s) beginning March 3rd, 2021.

Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Product affected by this recall is listed below.

UPC#DescriptionLOT#Expiration Date
0 72488 99868 1Torn & Glasser Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans with green leaf logo on top 12 OZ TUBS777739Best if used by: 11/19/2021

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing walnuts was packaged in a container that the top label listed Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans and the bottom label listed Dark Chocolate Walnuts. Subsequent investigation indicates that the wrong label was used by Production personnel.

Customers who purchased the above list of products with associated lot are urged to destroy the product and/or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (213) 627-6496 Monday – Friday 7:00AM – 4:00PM or 1622 East Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, 90021

