Three lots of Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups recalled because they may contain undeclared peanut protein

The FDA has released the following:

Bazzini LLC, Allentown, PA is, out of an abundance, voluntarily recalling three lot codes (SELL BY date codes of APR 05 2022, APR 06 2022, and APR 07 2022) of 1.4 ounce Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups because it may contain peanut protein. The product was distributed nationwide. People who have an allergy or very severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

While the label states that the product “May contain traces of … peanut,” following reports of allergic reactions, all potentially affected product was removed from sale.

The product comes in a 1.4 ounce package, with one of the three following date code located on the back of the packages:

Sell By APR 05 2022 18095 or 2B095

Sell By APR 06 2022 1 B096 or 2B096

Sell By APR 07 2022 1 B097 or 2B097

Consumers who have these products may return them to the Trader Joe’s location where they were purchased for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the Bazzini LLC at 1-855-675-7219 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00AM-5:00PM EST.