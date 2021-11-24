The Spice House recalls Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub due to potential undeclared sesame

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Spice House Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub (FDA image)

The FDA has released the following:

The Spice House is voluntarily recalling Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub because it may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame seeds should immediately discontinue use of this product.

The product is being recalled because the wrong spice blend may be in the bottle and therefore it could contain undeclared sesame. Less than 40 jars of the product are affected by this issue, but all Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub produced is being recalled.

The product was only available for purchase from November 12 through November 18, 2021. It was distributed at The Spice House retail stores and on the company’s website. It is sold in a glass jar marked with the UPC 816328028240.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Affected consumers should dispose of the product and contact support@thespicehouse.com to obtain a replacement. Consumers with questions also may contact the company at support@thespicehouse.com.

The recall is being conducted voluntarily in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular