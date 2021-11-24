The Spice House recalls Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub due to potential undeclared sesame

The FDA has released the following:

The Spice House is voluntarily recalling Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub because it may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame seeds should immediately discontinue use of this product.

The product is being recalled because the wrong spice blend may be in the bottle and therefore it could contain undeclared sesame. Less than 40 jars of the product are affected by this issue, but all Sichuan Chili BBQ Rub produced is being recalled.

The product was only available for purchase from November 12 through November 18, 2021. It was distributed at The Spice House retail stores and on the company’s website. It is sold in a glass jar marked with the UPC 816328028240.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Affected consumers should dispose of the product and contact support@thespicehouse.com to obtain a replacement. Consumers with questions also may contact the company at support@thespicehouse.com.

The recall is being conducted voluntarily in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.