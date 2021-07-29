Sunshine Mills recalls specific lots of Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being, Elm dog food

The FDA has released the following:

Sunshine Mills, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of certain products due to potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin above the acceptable limit. Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities. No illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, and no other Sunshine Mills, Inc. pet food products are affected by this announcement.

Products affected by this announcement:

Product Name Size Lot Codes UPC Code TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT

DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &

BROWN RICE RECIPE 3.5 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021 073657 008736 TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT

DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &

BROWN RICE RECIPE 30 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 073657 008750 EVOLVE® CLASSIC SUPER

PREMIUM FOOD FOR DOGS

DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN

RICE RECIPE 15 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 073657 380320 WILD HARVEST® PREMIUM DOG

FOOD CHICKEN & BROWN RICE

RECIPE 14 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 711535 509523 NURTURE FARMS® NATURAL

DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &

BROWN RICE RECIPE 15 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 070155 113597 EVOLVE® CLASSIC SUPER

PREMIUM FOOD FOR DOGS

DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN

RICE RECIPE 30 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 073657 380313 HEART TO TAIL PURE BEING®

NATURAL DOG FOOD DEBONED

CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE 5 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021 4099100129441 ELM PET FOODS NATURALS

CHICKEN & RICE RECIPE DOG

FOOD 40 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021 070155 225221

The affected products were distributed in retail stores nationally. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves. There are no other Triumph®, Evolve®, Wild Harvest®, Nurture Farms®, Pure Being®, or Elm products or other lot codes of these products affected by this recall.

Click for more product photos.

While no adverse health effects related to these products have been reported, Sunshine Mills, Inc. has chosen to issue a voluntary recall of the above-referenced products as a precautionary measure in furtherance of its commitment to the safety and quality of its products. Pets that have consumed any of the above recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.