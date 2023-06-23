U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:

Steam Humidifiers

Hazard:

The recalled steam humidifiers containing a specific type of electrode wire with a “D” shaped connector can loosen causing arcing and/or overheating, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Remedy:

Repair

Recall Date:

June 22, 2023

Units:

About 36,200 (In addition, about 3,800 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Research Products toll-free at 888-742-2401 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.rpcrecall.com/steamhumidifier or at www.researchproducts.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Description:

This recall involves Research Products Steam Humidifiers with “D” shaped electrode connector wires sold under the AprilAire, Coleman, Luxaire, Bryant, Carrier and York brand names. The steam humidifiers are generally installed alongside HVAC equipment but are separate units. The model number can be found on a silver label placed in the bottom left corner on the outside left side panel of the Steam Humidifier. The following model numbers are included in this recall:

Recalled Steam Humidifier Models

Brand Model AprilAire® 800, 801, 865, 866 Carrier® HUMXXSTM3034 Bryant® HUMXXSTM3034 York® S1-STEAM 8000T01 Coleman® S1-STEAM 8000T01 Luxaire® S1-STEAM 8000T01

Recalled Steam Humidifiers (CPSC image)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and shut off the recalled humidifiers and contact Research Products to receive a free electrode wire repair kit and assistance with identifying a qualified contractor to schedule an appointment for a free replacement of their electrode connector wires.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 103 reports of the recalled humidifiers overheating, including 10 incidents resulting in smoke or residential fires, totaling more than $10 million in damage.

Sold At:

HVAC contractors nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Sylvane.com, Supplyhouse.com, Humidifiers.com and other websites from June 2010 through January 2015 installed for between $2,000 and $3,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Research Products Corporation, of Madison, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:

United States

Recall number:

23-231