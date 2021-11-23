Spice N’ More Corp recalls Salma and Casablanca Curry Powder due to undeclared peanuts

The FDA has released the following:

Spice N’ More Corp. of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling all ounces and all lots of 13 ounce, 16 ounce, 7 ounce and 9 ounce plastic containers of Salma and Casablanca Curry Powder, because the products may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products:

SALMA NATURAL CURRY POWDER in 13-ounce (368g) plastic containers with UPC code 023913159115; SALMA NATURAL JAMAICAN CURRY in 16-ounce (453g) plastic containers with UPC code 023913159238; CASABLANCA NATURAL SPICES CURRY POWDER in 7-ounce (198g) plastic containers with UPC code 639235101314; and CASABLANCA NATURAL SPICES CURRY JAMAICAN in 9-ounce (255g) plastic containers with UPC code 639235101338;

were distributed nationwide to retailers, distributors, and online mail orders. All commercial and retail customers are advised to pay close attention to the product details included above.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the peanut-containing product was distributed in containers that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above referenced products in the containers listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-417-0746, Monday – Friday 8am – 4:30pm ET, or email at mail@spice-n-more.com.