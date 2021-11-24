Specific packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and Kool-Aid powdered beverage products recalled due to possible presence of glass or metal

The FDA has released the following:
Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool- Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in the U.S. due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production.
Additionally, select code dates of Country Time Lemonade with “Best When Used By” date of September 15, 2023 and select Tang powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates of August 20-21, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in Canada for the same issue.
The issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.
Consumers who purchased these items, listed below, should not consume the product and can either return it to the store where it was purchased, or discard it. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 am-6 pm Eastern Standard Time, Monday- Friday at the below phone numbers to see if a product they purchased is part of the voluntary recall and to receive reimbursement:
U.S. Consumer Relations at 1-855-713-9237 Canada Consumer Relations at 1-855-268-1775
No other sizes, varieties or code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Tang or other powdered beverages, ready-to-drink beverages or Kraft Heinz products are included in this recall.
Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.
|Product Size
|Name of Product
|Individual Package Best Before Date
|Individual Package UPC
|73 oz
|Arizona Arnold Palmer
|08/05/23 through 09/10/23
|043000086643
|82.5oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/6/2023 through 10/22/23
|043000928608
|63 oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/8/2023 through 9/6/23
|043000082195
|58.9 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/11/2023 through 10/04/23
|043000082171
|63oz.
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/12/2023 through 9/22/23
|043000082164
|82.5oz.
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/18/2023 through 9/22/23
|043000957400
|82.5oz
|Kool-Aid Tropical Punch
|8/17/2023 through 10/05/23
|043000957400
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/20/2023 through 9/27/23
|043000928615
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/20/23
|043000928615
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|9/17/23
|043000928615
|72 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/21/2023 through 9/20/23
|043000032268
|72 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/22/2023 through 9/28/23
|043000032268
|82.5 oz
|82.5Z Country Time HLF&HLF 34 QT/6
|8/24/23
|043000046012
|82.5 oz
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/31/2023 through 10/06/23
|043000957400
|63 oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|9/6/2023 through 9/7/23
|043000082188
|63 oz
|Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry
|10/2/23
|043000082201
|20 oz
|Kool- Aid Raspberry Lemonade
|8/5/2023 through 10/18/23
|043000954072
|20 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/6/2023 through 10/23/23
|043000032275
|20 oz
|Tang Orange
|5/15/2023 through 10/22/23
|043000032275
|19 oz
|Kool-Aid Cherry
|8/9/23
|043000953532
|18 oz
|Tang Guava Pineapple
|8/13/23
|043000064511
|19 oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/11/2023 through 09/11/23
|043000951170
|19 oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/30/2023 through 9/13/23
|043000951149
|19 oz
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|6/12/2023 through 10/20/23
|043000953501
|19 oz
|19Z Countrty Time HALF&HALF 8QT/12
|9/13/2023 through 9/14/23
|043000046005
|19oz
|Kool-Aid Tropical Punch
|8/31/2023 through 10/19/23
|043000953501
|19 oz
|Kool-Aid Strawberry
|10/18/2023 through 10/19/23
|043000953556
|6.7 oz
|Country Time “on the go” Lemonade 10 pack
|9/20/2023 through 10/04/23
|43000010983
|6.6 oz
|Kool -Aid Tropical Punch “on the go” 10 pack
|10/19/2023 through 11/01/23
|043000023464
|63oz.
|63oz Kool- Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch
|8/16/2023 through 8/17/23
|043000089712
|29 oz
|Country Time Lemonade 12 qt
|8/10/23
|043000951194
|116oz.
|Country Time Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened
Lemonade, pack of 4
|5/10/2023 through 8/10/23
|043000075388
|19 oz
|Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, 6 pack case
|6/20/2023 through 8/12/23
|043000951170
|2.4 kg
|Country Time Original Lemonade
|9/15/23
|661880533800
|2.2 kg
|Tang Orange
|8/20/2023 through 8/21/23
|661880575900
|82.5 oz
|EXPORT 82.5Z SSKA TROP PNCH 6
|8/18/23
|4300001464
|20 oz
|EXPORT 20Z TANG ORNG 6QT 12
|8/9/23
|430000322700
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z KA CHRY SS 8QT KOREA EXP 12
|8/8/2023 through 8/9/23
|430000341600
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z CT HALF&HALF 8QT/12
|9/14/23
|430000460000
|82.5 oz
|EXPORT 82.5Z CT HLF&HLF 34 QT/6
|8/24/23
|430000460100
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z SSKA TROP PNCH 12
|9/5/2023 through 9/6/23
|430009535000