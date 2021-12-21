Specific lots of Dream Pops Bites recalled due to possible undeclared milk

Dream Pops is voluntarily recalling select Dream Pops Bites products as they may contain undeclared milk. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled products.

The products were distributed nationally to retail stores and can be identified by the following information:

ProductUPCBest By Dates
Dream Pops Bites, Vanilla Sky8540970082546/28/22 – 10/21/22
Dream Pops Bites, Berry Dreams8540970082476/28/22 – 10/21/22
Dream Pops Bites, Birthday Cake8540970083396/28/22 – 10/21/22
Dream Pops Bites, Cookie Dough8540970083226/28/22 – 10/21/22

UPC information can be found on the side of the cup and best by dates can be found on the bottom of the cup.

No other Dream Pops products are being recalled.

The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer report of an allergic reaction. No other reactions related to this matter has been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Dream Pops Bites products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at support@dream-pops.com.

