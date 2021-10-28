Specialized Bicycle Components recalls Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets due to fall and injury hazards

Specialized Tarmac SL7 Bicycle (CPSC photo)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:
Specialized Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets

Hazard:
The bicycle’s fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact such as hitting a deep pothole or other stress event, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.

Click here for more product photos.

Remedy:
Repair

Recall Date:
October 13, 2021

Units:
About 6,900

Consumer Contact
Authorized Specialized retailers or Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at ridercare@specialized.com, or online at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Specialized Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets. “Tarmac” is written on the back of the bicycle’s seat tube. There is an integrated (hidden) cable routing through the bicycle’s headset. “Specialized” or “SWORKS” are printed on the bicycle’s downtube.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Specialized Bicycle Components for a free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:
The company has received two reports of the bicycle’s steerer tube breaking after harsh frontal impact. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At
Authorized Specialized Bicycle Components retailers nationwide from July 2020 through August 2021 for between $3,300 and $15,000.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Importer(s):
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Recall number:
22-006

Popular