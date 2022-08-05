The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:

Cordless hedge trimmers

Hazard:

The teal-colored guard on the recalled hedge trimmer’s shear blade is missing, posing a laceration hazard to users.

Remedy:

Repair

Recall Date:

August 04, 2022

Units:

About 2,600

Consumer Contact

Makita U.S.A. Inc. at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.makitatools.com/company/press-releases/2022/makita-recalls-cordless-hedge-trimmers-due-to-laceration-hazard or www.makitatools.com and click on Important Safety Notice/Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Makita cordless hedge trimmers. The trimmer has a teal and black handle with a steel blade. Makita is printed on the side of the trimmer. The serial number is on the battery mounting port. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.

Model Number S/N from S/N to XHU07Z 62401Y 62688Y 63136Y 63459Y 65101Y 65388Y 67401Y 67796Y 2495K 2854K 3403K 3762K XHU07T 60961Y 61032Y 61461Y 61568Y 63921Y 64064Y 65389Y 65712Y XHU08Z 17255Y 17326Y 18144Y 18203Y 18588Y 18683Y 19352Y 19435Y 1040K 1267K XHU08T 17636Y 17671Y 18684Y 18839Y

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cordless hedge trimmers and contact Makita U.S.A. Inc. for a free repair. Makita will provide consumers with a merchandise return label to ship the trimmers back to the firm for the free installation of a new blade guard. The firm will return the repaired trimmer with a teal-colored guard on the blade.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Home improvement stores, hardware stores and other independent outdoor power equipment stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com from February 2022 through June 2022 for between $260 and $420.

Distributor(s):

Makita U.S.A. Inc., of La Mirada, California

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

22-197