The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:
Cordless hedge trimmers

Hazard:
The teal-colored guard on the recalled hedge trimmer’s shear blade is missing, posing a laceration hazard to users.

Remedy:
Repair

Recall Date:
August 04, 2022

Units:
About 2,600

Consumer Contact
Makita U.S.A. Inc. at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.makitatools.com/company/press-releases/2022/makita-recalls-cordless-hedge-trimmers-due-to-laceration-hazard or www.makitatools.com and click on Important Safety Notice/Recall for more information.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Makita cordless hedge trimmers. The trimmer has a teal and black handle with a steel blade. Makita is printed on the side of the trimmer. The serial number is on the battery mounting port. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.

Model NumberS/N fromS/N to
XHU07Z62401Y62688Y
63136Y63459Y
65101Y65388Y
67401Y67796Y
2495K2854K
3403K3762K
XHU07T60961Y61032Y
61461Y61568Y
63921Y64064Y
65389Y65712Y
XHU08Z17255Y17326Y
18144Y18203Y
18588Y18683Y
19352Y19435Y
1040K1267K
XHU08T17636Y17671Y
18684Y18839Y

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cordless hedge trimmers and contact Makita U.S.A. Inc. for a free repair. Makita will provide consumers with a merchandise return label to ship the trimmers back to the firm for the free installation of a new blade guard. The firm will return the repaired trimmer with a teal-colored guard on the blade.

Incidents/Injuries:
None reported

Sold At:
Home improvement stores, hardware stores and other independent outdoor power equipment stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com from February 2022 through June 2022 for between $260 and $420.

Distributor(s):
Makita U.S.A. Inc., of La Mirada, California

Manufactured In:
China

Recall number:
22-197