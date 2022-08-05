The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:
Name of Product:
Cordless hedge trimmers
Hazard:
The teal-colored guard on the recalled hedge trimmer’s shear blade is missing, posing a laceration hazard to users.
Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 04, 2022
Units:
About 2,600
Consumer Contact
Makita U.S.A. Inc. at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.makitatools.com/company/press-releases/2022/makita-recalls-cordless-hedge-trimmers-due-to-laceration-hazard or www.makitatools.com and click on Important Safety Notice/Recall for more information.
Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Makita cordless hedge trimmers. The trimmer has a teal and black handle with a steel blade. Makita is printed on the side of the trimmer. The serial number is on the battery mounting port. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.
|Model Number
|S/N from
|S/N to
|XHU07Z
|62401Y
|62688Y
|63136Y
|63459Y
|65101Y
|65388Y
|67401Y
|67796Y
|2495K
|2854K
|3403K
|3762K
|XHU07T
|60961Y
|61032Y
|61461Y
|61568Y
|63921Y
|64064Y
|65389Y
|65712Y
|XHU08Z
|17255Y
|17326Y
|18144Y
|18203Y
|18588Y
|18683Y
|19352Y
|19435Y
|1040K
|1267K
|XHU08T
|17636Y
|17671Y
|18684Y
|18839Y
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cordless hedge trimmers and contact Makita U.S.A. Inc. for a free repair. Makita will provide consumers with a merchandise return label to ship the trimmers back to the firm for the free installation of a new blade guard. The firm will return the repaired trimmer with a teal-colored guard on the blade.
Incidents/Injuries:
None reported
Sold At:
Home improvement stores, hardware stores and other independent outdoor power equipment stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com from February 2022 through June 2022 for between $260 and $420.
Distributor(s):
Makita U.S.A. Inc., of La Mirada, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-197